Arrangements Set for Dr. George Seese III, DO

Dr George Seese (Courtesy Stark Medical Specialties)

DALTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Arrangements have been made for Doctor George Seese, shot and killed in the parking lot of Affinity Medical Center in Massillon on Monday.

Calling hours are Saturday from 10 to Noon and 2 to 6 at Living Water Church on North Kurzen Road in Dalton.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Stark County coroner’s office says Doctor Seese was shot four times: in the chest, stomach, right leg and one of his hands.

His killer Michael Wood died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

Related Content

Pedestrian Crash Victim ID’d, Charges Forthc...
Wayne Sheriff Looking for Murdered Man’s Tru...
Old Boyfriend Gets Life for Killing New One
OSP: Van Shot at on I-77, Victim Hit, Runs for Hel...
Second Friday Shooting in NW Canton, Victim Hit 3 ...
UPDATE: Homicide in SW Canton Early Thursday