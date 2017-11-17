DALTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Arrangements have been made for Doctor George Seese, shot and killed in the parking lot of Affinity Medical Center in Massillon on Monday.

Calling hours are Saturday from 10 to Noon and 2 to 6 at Living Water Church on North Kurzen Road in Dalton.

The funeral is at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The Stark County coroner’s office says Doctor Seese was shot four times: in the chest, stomach, right leg and one of his hands.

His killer Michael Wood died of a single gunshot wound to the head.