Mount Union QB Jailed on Florida Active Warrant

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The starting quarterback for the University of Mount Union football team is in the Stark County jail.

D’Angelo Fulford was arrested during a traffic stop by a Stark County Sheriff’s deputy just outside Alliance on Wednesday.

He’s being held because the deputy determined there was an active warrant for the 20-year-old out of Florida.

There’s no word on the charge, but it’s reportedly in connection with an incident relating to an assault.

He is not charged with a crime locally.

Mount Union is to play Washington and Lee in a Division III game on Saturday.

