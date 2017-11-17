Salvation Army, Fisher Foods Kick Off Kettle Campaign

Canton Salvation Army kettle campaign kickoff at Fisher Foods on Fulton Drive NW in Jackson Twp. Left to right, Major Thomas Grace with the Salvation Army and Jeff Fisher, president of Fisher Foods.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Salvation Army kicked off the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign on Friday.

The kickoff event was at the Fulton Drive NW Jackson Township Fisher Foods.

The familiar red kettles have actually been outside the seven Fisher Foods stores in Stark County for the past week.

Fishers has had a relationship with the Salvation Army since the 1950’s.

You’ll see them at many other locations starting the day after Thanksgiving.

They hope to raise $250,000 from all those quarters and dollars you drop in.