UPDATE: Jackson Motel Toddler Death: Pleas Entered, Ruling Forthcoming
By Jim Michaels
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 10:26 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Two women charged in connection with the death of a toddler at a Jackson Township motel have entered guilty pleas in the matter.

But, the case isn’t concluded just yet.

26-year-old Stephanie Buchanan and 25-year-old Jasmine Nance have both pleaded to obstruction of justice charges.

Buchanan also signed a cooperation agreement, according to prosecutors.

The autopsy is not finalized yet in the July death of 18-month-old Jaiden Buchanan at the Motel 6.

That determination could mean more charges.

Jaiden was Stephanie’s son.

