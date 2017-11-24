Capping, Closing Ahead for Old Central Waste Landfill

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – If you see more activity in and around the Central Waste Landfill near Alliance, that’s a contractor beginning the process of capping and closing the facility.

The property will be covered in 5 feet worth of different layers of dirt, clay and other materials, with piping installed to allow methane gas to escape.

The facility will also be sealed, so no liquids can leach out.

The landfill at Oyster and Courtney Roads in Smith Township in Mahoning County has been closed since 2012.

A bond required of all landfills will be used to pay for the closure process.