UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WHBC) – Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a series of recent car break-ins in the jurisdiction of the Uniontown Police Department.

Dominic Kisner of Lake Township as well as Shawn Gallagher II of Mogadore and Kobie Jones of Akron are charged with felony theft.

The break-ins occurred on November 6th and 7th.

The suspects are also said to be persons of interest in other recent vehicle break-ins in Stark, Summit and Portage Counties.