Small Fire Displaces 18 from Louisville Apartment Building

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WHBC) – 18 residents of an apartment building in Louisville hope to be back “home” on Monday night.

This, after a fire Sunday night at Constitution Hall in the 1300 block of East Main Street.

The residents in one wing of the building were put up at area hotels by the Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Louisville Fire Chief Rod Bordner says fire damage was confined to one room of the building, but the fire damaged electrical wiring to the other nearby units.

Bordner says the fire started in the ceiling of that unit.

No damage estimate.

No firefighters were injured;

No cause yet for the fire, but it is suspicious.