Planning New Freeway Interchange for PFHOF Village

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Plans are in the works for a new freeway interchange for patrons going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village when it opens in 2020.

State Representative Kirk Schuring says he and other local leaders are meeting with ODOT Director Jerry Wray on Thursday.

The on- and off-ramps designated for the Hall would likely be built along I-77, though there are no construction plans yet.

There’s an ODOT project next year to improve the traffic flow from I-77 South and Route 62 west to Fulton Road, but this would be a different project.