CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s Giving Tuesday.

One charity that has really been “giving” to us all year long is the American Red Cross.

Not only have they assisted with three hurricanes, the California wildfires and two mass shooting incidents, the local chapter responded to 125 emergency situations in Stark County last year.

Most of those emergencies were house fires.

