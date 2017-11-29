Championship Games: Good for Stark County, Area Economy
By Jim Michaels
Nov 29, 2017 @ 5:50 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Tickets are now on sale through the Pro Football Hall of Fame for each of the seven state championship football games this weekend.

All of them will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Thursday night through Saturday night.

Local businesses are expected to do well, with players, families and fan bases from 14 high schools in town.

The Canton and Stark County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is helping fans get hotel rooms.

Hotels in the county are expected to be full, with many fans going to other counties.

In a somewhat dated study, the economic impact to Stark County of hosting championship football games was $3.9 million.

