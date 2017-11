CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 25-year-old Canton man is the city’s 15th homicide victim of the year.

Police found James Ball shot numerous times, lying in the middle of the street on Warner Road SE two blocks off East Tusc at about 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

He died enroute to the hospital.

A neighbor heard gunshots and called police.

Police say Ball was walking from a nearby store to his girlfriend’s house when he was apparently ambushed.

There’s no motive and no suspect.