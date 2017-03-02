2 Men Dead in Perry Home, Foul Play Not Suspected

Perry TWP., Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 2, 2017) – Two men and a cat were found dead inside a Perry Township home this morning.

Police made the discovery responding to a welfare check in the 100 block of Mt. Marie Northwest at 9:35 AM.

Police do not suspect foul play.

Perry Township Police Chief Mike Pomesky says they will investigate all avenues, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, or any other possible factors in the home.

A neighbor noticed mail had been accumulating at the home, and noted that the men had not been seen for weeks.

The Stark County coroner’s office will perform autopsies.

Pomesky says the identities of the victims will be released after family members are notified.