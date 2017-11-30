PUCO, W&LE Railway Funding Bethlehem Rail Crossing Improvement

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The state of Ohio and the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway will foot the bill for safety improvements at a Bethlehem Township rail crossing.

The crossing on Riverland Avenue just north of Route 212 will have gates and lights installed by this time next year.

There are five such projects funded by the state this year.

The PUCO is paying 90% of the cost of the project, while the railroad tosses in 10%.

The number of car-train accidents in Ohio has fallen from 326 in 1991 to 64 last year.