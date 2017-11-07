2017 General Election in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Tuesday is Election Day.

There are actually 45 different issues across Stark County, though you will only be voting for three or perhaps a few more.

There are two statewide issues: Issue 1 is the Rights for Crime Victims initiative.

Issue 2 is the widely-publicized Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

Issue 3 is the only countywide levy: the .1 mill renewal for the county’s 9-1-1 service.

Also, the North Canton City School District is looking to build new schools and keep the district afloat, all in one fell swoop.

Issue 44 is a 3.99 mill additional property tax and a .75-percent income tax increase.

The Massillon Museum has a combination issue of sorts too: a 1 mill renewal and .5 mill new levy; that’s Issue 18.

New money is also being sought by the Village of Wilmot and by Lexington Township.

Also, by the Lawrence Township Police Department, and for Paris Township roads.

There are candidate races in many cities, villages, and townships.

In Canton, there are two incumbents and four newcomers running for three Council at Large positions.

There are also challengers in Wards 3 and 4 in Canton.

Four Massillon council members are facing challengers, with one of two newcomers to be elected in Ward 3.

North Canton has several candidate races as well.

Your voting precinct is open until 7:30 on Tuesday night.

