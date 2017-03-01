2017 Harvest for Hunger Kicks Off

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) (Mar. 1, 2017) – The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has some big goals.

During the group’s 26th annual Harvest for Hunger campaign kickoff event this morning, it was announced they intend to collect $1.25-million and 100,000 pounds of food now through the end of April, based on needs in the 8 counties the food bank serves.

Those dealing with hunger in the food bank’s service area miss about 41.5-million meals total each year. The campaign is intended to help close that hunger gap.

Food Bank Vice President Shelly Hinton says several area grocery stores are participating so shoppers can donate to Harvest for Hunger when they check out.

Many groups are holding individual food drives, including area schools, which will join together to drop off 50 busloads of donations to the food bank in late April.