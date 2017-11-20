2017 OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

All games are Friday at 7:30 p.m

Division I

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Division II

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Massillon (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Division III

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium

8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division V

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Division VI

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division VII

Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.

3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium