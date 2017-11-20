2017 OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

Division I
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium
Division II
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Massillon (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Division III
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium
8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division IV
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field
New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Division V
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
Division VI
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Division VII
Home team listed first. Pairings shown with current record and AP rank.
3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium