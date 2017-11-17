2017 WHBC High School Football Banquet – 73rd Annual

Guest speaker was former NFL DB Dwight Smith. He is a Super Bowl Champion as a member of the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith was a safety in the NFL for eight seasons. He had 2 interceptions in that Super Bowl XXXVII, both were returned for touchdowns. He was the first player ever to score two touchdowns on interception returns in Super Bowl History.

Our award winners from last night —— Listen to what they had to say after receiving the hardware at Skyland Pines.

Jim Johnson Award: Drake Stenger of Massillon

Jim Muzzy Award: Andrew White of GlenOak

Coach of the Year: John “Spider” Miller of East Canton

Player of the Year: Duce Johnson of Alliance

Congrats to all the kids, coaches and individuals honored last night.