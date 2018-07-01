2018-19 NBA Salary Cap Numbers

(Official NBA Press Release) 6-30-18

NBA SALARY CAP FOR 2018-19 SEASON SET AT $101.869 MILLION

NEW YORK, June 30, 2018 – The National Basketball Association today announced that the Salary Cap has been set at $101.869 million for the 2018-19 season. The tax level for the 2018-19 season is $123.733 million.

The Salary Cap and tax level go into effect at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 1, when the league’s “moratorium period” starts and teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The moratorium period ends at 12:01 p.m. ET on Friday, July 6.

The minimum team salary, which is set at 90% of the Salary Cap, is $91.682 million for the 2018-19 season.

The Collective Bargaining Agreement provides for three different mid-level exceptions depending on a team’s salary level. The non-taxpayer mid-level for the 2018-19 season is $8.641 million, the taxpayer mid-level is $5.337 million, and the mid-level for a team with room under the Salary Cap is $4.449 million.