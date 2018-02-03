2018 Pro Football HOF Class Announced

Here is the class of 2018.

First year eligibles – linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher. Receiver Randy Moss is also headed to Canton in just his first year.

They are joined in the Class of 2018 by Terrell Owens and Brian Dawkins as the modern-era selections to be enshrined.

Longtime personnel executive Bobby Beathard (contributor) and seniors committee nominees Jerry Kramer and Robert Brazile were also voted into the Hall. The Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony will be Aug. 4 right here in the Hall of Fame city.