2019 NFL Draft Location has been Selected

Officials with the NFL have announced that the 2019 draft is headed to Nashville, TN. Canton/Akron/Cleveland’s bid is still in the running for 2020 or 2021.

STATEMENT FROM HALL OF FAME PRESIDENT DAVID BAKER REGARDING THE NFL DRAFT

CANTON, OHIO – Hall of Fame President & CEO David Baker made the following comments after today’s announcement by the National Football League that Nashville will host the 2019 NFL Draft.

“We offer congratulations to Amy Adams Strunk, the Tennessee Titans and the city of Nashville and look forward to a great fan celebration during the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Hall of Fame in partnership with the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Sports Commission and Visit Canton stand ready to host the NFL Draft in 2020 should we be selected.

In the meantime, the Hall and the entire Canton region remains focused on preparing for the once-in-every-other-lifetime opportunity in 2020 to celebrate the NFL’s Centennial in Canton, the birthplace of the league.”