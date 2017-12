CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Life in prison with the first opportunity for parole at 45 years in.

That was the sentence yesterday handed down to 22-year-old Isaiah Sanders, convicted of murder last week in the shooting deaths of 35-year-old Joshua Weatherspoon and 18-year-old Eryc Higgins at Weatherspoon’s home on Midway Avenue NE.

Several family members made victim impact statements on Monday.

Sanders’ mother also asked for mercy from the court.

Sanders apologized just before being sentenced.