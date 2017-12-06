Wanted Orrville Man Arrested in West Virginia
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 6:19 AM
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, West Virginia (WHBC) – The 33-year-old Orrville man who fired at police officers then eluded the law for another 16 hours is under arrest.

James “Bubba” Schmidt was arrested in Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia after a short foot chase Tuesday afternoon.

Schmidt was wanted on a number of assault-related charges.

After he was spotted by police at a WalMart in Wooster early Tuesday, he fired shots at three different police cruisers; no one was hurt.

Schmidt also stole at least two vehicles in the process.

He was spotted again in Coshocton before his arrest in West Virginia.

