Statewide Search for Pregnant Barberton Teen

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – An endangered missing child advisory has been issued for a 14-year-old Barberton girl who is believed to be with a 33-year-old North Royalton man.

Akron police issued the statewide advisory after Annalys Clay started fighting with her mother on a city expressway.

When mom pulled over, the pregnant teen jumped out of the car and into a vehicle driven by Louis Jakab III.

Police believe the pair planned the “encounter”.

The suspect vehicle is a silver 2006 Cadillac STS with Ohio license HAA 8369; we have more at whbc.com

Annalys Clay is a white female, age 14, 5’5″ and 125 pounds.

Louis Jakab III is a white male, age 33, 6’2″ and 210 pounds.

Call the Akron police detective bureau if you have more info at 330 375-2490.