Feds, CPD Arrest 10, Collect Guns in Morning Raids

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Hoping to make a dent in the city of Canton’s homicide rate, by taking guns and those possessing guns illegally, off the streets.

Several federal agencies along with Canton police had seven federal gun indictments in hand Thursday morning when they arrested 10 Canton-area people on gun-related charges.

Most of the charges go back to federal law that prohibits those convicted of certain violent crimes from possessing firearms.

There have been 15 homicides in the city this year.

9 of the 11 indicted are from Canton; the others are from Massillon and Dover.

Indicted are: Rasheed Babb, 25; Shawntez Block, 25; Andre Bowers, 41; Ikasha Clark, 38; Darnell Curtis, 39; Kamari Kidd, 21; Tae’Vontae Miles, 22; Jesse Gulley, 44; Thomas Lorenz, 60; Arthur Keeney, 28, and Sean Foster, 33.

10 of the 11 are in jail.

25-year-old Shawntez Block of Massillon was still being sought.

Some of the counts involve illegal gun transactions among those charged.