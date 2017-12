AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – Nice, warm weather and higher bag limits in 21 counties including Carroll and Tuscarawas.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife says that’s why 9% more deer were checked in during last week’s deer gun season.

25% more deer were taken in Carroll County.

10% more deer were checked in in Stark County; 14% in Tuscarawas.

And don’t forget the bonus deer gun weekend on December 16 and 17.