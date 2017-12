NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – A Mogadore woman has died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident 10 days earlier.

The State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Theresa Vanhorn was on Route 212 north of Dover in Tuscarawas County on November 28th when she lost control along a rail crossing and fell from the bike.

She died Thursday at the hospital.

She was not wearing a helmet.