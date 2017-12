JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Have you been seeing Postal Service mail trucks on Sundays?

Just like UPS and FedEx, they are doing a lot of Sunday deliveries and working late into the evenings these days, delivering all those Christmas presents you are buying online.

Nationwide, they expect to deliver 850 million packages this holiday season, up over 10% from last year.

As a convenience, the Jackson-Belden post office branch is open Sunday Dec. 10 and Sunday Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.