CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police are investigating their 16th homicide of the year.

25-year-old Yoshawn Williams was stabbed during an altercation in the 200 block of Ingram Avenue SW at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.

He was pronounced dead at Aultman.

Police arrested 40-year-old Auletti Brown of Canton, who is the Stark County Jail.

No word on what the argument was about.