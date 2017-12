CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton now has a more tangible noise ordinance.

The new law passed Monday night by City Council sets permissible decibel levels based on the time of day and the area of the city, be it residential, industrial or commercial.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says equipment will need to be purchased to enforce the new ordinance.

Currently, the ordinance defines excess noise as that which “unreasonably disturbs the peace”.