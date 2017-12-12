Humane Society: Protect Dogs, Cats from Wind, Cold

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – With the colder weather, you don’t want to forget about your companion animals.

Jackie Godbey with the Stark County Humane Society says that your dog house should be raised up six inches off the ground and full of straw, not blankets, which can get wet.

You also need to check the water every few hours.

Better yet, if possible, bring the dogs into the garage.

Or the basement.

Or your bed.

The Humane Society does provide free straw.

They also respond to reports of animals in distress…

They are on Peach Street NE just off Broadway Avenue just off Route 62 in Canton.