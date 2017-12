The not so A – List

As the Browns season continues to dissappoint, here is a few lists Cleveland fans could do without:

Teams that have gone winless in NFL history

1960 Cowboy 0-11-1

1976 Buccaneers 0-14

1982 Colts 0-8-1

2008 Lions 0-16

Notable Quarterbacks passed on since 2011

2011: Andy Dalton, Colin Kaepernick

2012: Ryan Tannenhill, Russell Wilson & Kirk Cousins

2014: Teddy Bridgewater, Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo & A.J. McCarron

2016: Carson Wentz

2017: Deshaun Watson

General Managers since 1999

Dwight Clark

Butch Davis

Phil Savage

George Kokinis

Tom Heckert

Michael Lombardi

Ray Farmer

Sashi Brown

John Dorsey