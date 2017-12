CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The National Weather Service has posted a Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday afternoon until 10 a.m. Thursday.

AccuWeather says we will get 3 to perhaps 6 inches of snow out of this system, with the on-and-off snowfall starting by 3 p.m. Wednesday and continuing until about midnight.

Meantime, it’s cold on Wednesday morning.

With the wind, it feels like we’re in the single digits.

The Winter Weather Advisory is up for Stark, Summit, Wayne and Portage Counties.