CCSD: McKinley Teacher on Leave for ‘Slamming’ Student
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 13, 2017 @ 10:38 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 48-year-old McKinley High School teacher is on paid leave and expected to be disciplined after the Canton City School District learned that he slammed a student to the floor after the student was uncooperative with the teacher.

The district has video images of some of the confrontation.

The student was suspended for a day for insubordination.

Superintendent Adrian Allison saying in a statement that the unnamed teacher will receive due process, but face the “most severe discipline possible”.

