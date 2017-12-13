CCSD: McKinley Teacher on Leave for ‘Slamming’ Student

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 48-year-old McKinley High School teacher is on paid leave and expected to be disciplined after the Canton City School District learned that he slammed a student to the floor after the student was uncooperative with the teacher.

The district has video images of some of the confrontation.

The student was suspended for a day for insubordination.

Superintendent Adrian Allison saying in a statement that the unnamed teacher will receive due process, but face the “most severe discipline possible”.