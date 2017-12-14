Snow Impact: Roads, Schools, Events, More

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s going to take some time to clear all the snow.

Main roads were shaping up at 10 a.m. Thursday, but secondary streets could still be snow-covered, slush-covered and slippery.

The state patrol and other police agencies were out on a number of minor accidents.

The Akron Canton Airport officially got 4.2 inches of snow from this event, starting at noon on Wednesday.

We could get another coating of snow tomorrow, but an inch or less is expected says AccuWeather.

Most area schools called off classes for the day.

