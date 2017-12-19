2 CPD Officers Banged Up in Wild Arrest Incident

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Most arrests are routine.

Canton police had one early Tuesday morning that was far from it.

A 32-year-old Akron man is charged with felonious assault on a police officer after dragging an officer who was hanging out of his pickup truck as he drove along 12th Street NW and Louisiana Avenue.

The car crashed on 12th Street.

Mario Pratt was eventually taken down as he ran off on foot.

The officer managed to fire a gunshot as the two struggled over the officer’s service weapon, but no one was hit.

He and another officer had minor injuries.

Pratt was being pulled over for a traffic violation when police came across a warrant on a felony drug charge out of Cleveland.