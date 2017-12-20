SWMD: Glut of Yard Waste Means Changes

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The supply-and-demand economics of yard waste in the area have changed, so the Stark-Tuscarawas-Wayne Solid Waste Management District is considering its options.

With the “supply” of waste huge right now due to pipeline construction, the district looks to reduce the number of drop off sites.

They also hope to set up programs to have the waste taken directly to the composter.

The first move will be to close all the drop off locations for two-and-a-half months starting January 1st.

That means if you want to recycle your “real” Christmas tree, you’ll need to drop if off before then.