COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – AAA has teamed up the the INRIX traffic folks to determine when the busiest travel times are for those Christmas and New Years trips.

And it’s Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

They recommend not driving through big cities during rush hour.

Also, leave early in the morning or after the morning commute to avoid the holiday rush.

The combined Christmas and New Years weekends are the busiest travel holiday.

And the travel numbers are expected to be up 3%.