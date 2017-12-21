Gas Prices Leaping, Nobody Dancing
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 21, 2017 @ 9:37 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gasoline prices have been taking a leap over the last 24 hours.

The AAA average for regular in the Canton-Massillon metro area was $2.35 early Thursday morning.

That’s up 14-cents from Wednesday.

Some stations jacked up the price as much as 40-cents.

Gas Buddy says there are refinery issues in Illinois.

They say an Exxon plant in Joliet Illinois may be partially operational for several months.

Gas Buddy indicates $2.45 is a popular price in Stark and Carroll Counties on Thursday.

