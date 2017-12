CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Winter officially began at 11:28 Thursday morning.

Next week, you’ll know it.

It starts with snow and colder temps on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for a White Christmas.

AccuWeather is calling for a perhaps 2 to 4 inches of snow over the holiday with highs in the 20s.

The snow amount may change, based on the track of the storm.

Then it gets colder still, with highs only around 20 on Tuesday and Wednesday.

So before all that, enjoy highs in the low 50s on Friday.