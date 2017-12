CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Dog Warden is becoming very familiar with certain dogs who are regularly on the loose.

So, commissioners have increased the first-day fee dog owners must pay to get the dog back.

The fee goes from $22 to $44.

There are exceptions for the first time the dog leaves the yard.

There’s no cost if the dog has an up-to-date tag; $22 without a tag.

Each additional day in the pound still runs $5.

And the dog tag itself is a separate fee, of course.