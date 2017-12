PARIS TWP., Ohio (WHBC) An Alliance man suffered serious injuries in a one-car accident early in the morning on Christmas Eve.

59-year-old Samuel Durst was flown to Metro Health in Cleveland after the accident on Route 183 Paris Township not far from Freed Street, a few miles north of Minerva.

His vehicle went off the road and hit a tree stump, according to the State Highway Patrol, which is investigating.

No word on Durst’s condition.

The patrol says alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.