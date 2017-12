CANTON-MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Higher gasoline prices in Ohio.

Blame the state of Illinois.

Gas Buddy says two gasoline refineries in the “Land of Lincoln” are partially down, making repairs.

That pushed the wholesale price for gasoline out of Chicago up nearly 12-cents one day last week.

The AAA average for Canton-Massillon on Christmas morning was $2.38 a gallon, up 24-cents from a week earlier.

Gas Buddy reported lower prices generally in the city of Canton and in the Alliance area.