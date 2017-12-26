Fire at Service Center Destroys Two Canton Plow Trucks

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) -Fire at the City of Canton Street Department facilities at the city’s Service Center.

It’s not a good thing for the city’s snow removal efforts.

The fire that started in the engine compartment of one of the plow trucks parked inside the 30th Street NE building spread to two other trucks Saturday evening.

An employee in the building at the time smelled smoke and called the Canton Fire Department.

A total of two trucks were destroyed and another had some minor damage.

Damage totals $80,000, which includes $10,000 to the roof above.

The fire department continues investigating.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says they hope to address the shortage of plow trucks in the short-term, and eventually buy new trucks.