Man Killed Trying to Stop Robbery Suspect in Akron
By Jim Michaels
|
Dec 26, 2017 @ 7:47 PM
Surveillance video of suspect (Courtesy Akron police)

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A man who tried to stop an armed suspect is dead, following a daytime robbery in Akron on Tuesday.

The victim pepper-sprayed the suspect in the parking lot after Luei’s Market on Hammel Street was held up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect fired at the victim and killed him.

He was able to get away.

That suspect is being sought by Akron police.

(Courtesy Akron police)

The suspect is a medium to dark complexioned black male, 5’3”, 130 – 140 lbs., with a short beard.

He was wearing a plaid shirt, black Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department.

