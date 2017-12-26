Man Killed Trying to Stop Robbery Suspect in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – A man who tried to stop an armed suspect is dead, following a daytime robbery in Akron on Tuesday.

The victim pepper-sprayed the suspect in the parking lot after Luei’s Market on Hammel Street was held up at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect fired at the victim and killed him.

He was able to get away.

That suspect is being sought by Akron police.

The suspect is a medium to dark complexioned black male, 5’3”, 130 – 140 lbs., with a short beard.

He was wearing a plaid shirt, black Carhartt jacket, blue jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department.