Three Out-of-State Residents Injured in Sandy Crash

SANDY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Three out-of-state residents were seriously injured in a two-car accident in Sandy Township Tuesday night.

47-year-old Timothy McDaniel of Rock Hill, North Carolina suffered what the state patrol calls “serious life-threatening injuries” in the accident.

That accident occurred on Route 43, just north of Waynesburg.

McDaniel’s wife and the other driver were also injured.

The patrol says that other driver from Henderson, Nevada went left of center and struck the McDaniel vehicle head-on.