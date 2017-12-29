Email: Mingming Chen Pleading Guilty on Friday

Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao, mother and father of the late Ashley Zhao

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – In a hearing set for later Friday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court, it’s believed a Jackson Township mother accused of killing her daughter will enter a guilty plea and be sentenced.

An email mistakenly sent out by the prosecutor’s office on Thursday indicates the mother of 5-year-old Ashley Zhao will be sentenced to 22 years in prison then be deported because she is in the country illegally.

She’s accused of killing the child in the family’s Portage Street NW restaurant nearly one year ago, then hiding the body.

The little girl’s father Liang Zhao is expected to be sentenced to 12 years time later, already pleading guilty to reduced charges for his role in the crime.