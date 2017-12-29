Owner Fires Gun When Trio Tries Robbing Akron Pharmacy

AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – At least one of three robbers who tried to make off with money from an Akron pharmacy Friday morning was shot by the owner of the business.

Akron police say a gunshot victim showed up at Barberton Hospital later on with two gunshot wounds.

That man was not charged at the time, according to police.

This all came down at Highland Square Pharmacy in the 700 block of West Market Street in Akron.

Police are looking for two other suspects.

The only description: black males, 16 to 20 years old, 5’6” to 6’, wearing all dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron Police Department.