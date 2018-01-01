Wind Chill Advisory Through Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s been cold for a few days; it’s even colder now.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says we’ll bottom out at -4 in Stark County on Monday night.

With winds maxing out at 10 miles an hour, that still translates to a a dangerous wind chill as low as -19.

We’re looking for a high of 13 on Tuesday, but with winds a little stronger, wind chills will still be as low as -19.

There’s a Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 12 noon on Wednesday.

