Proposed Pro Football Hall of Fame hotel. (Courtesy of Pro Football Hall of Fame)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – We haven’t seen a lot of progress on the hotel project at the proposed Pro Football Hall of Fame Village since groundbreaking back in April.

Look for that to change soon.

The city is able to set some deadlines for developers at the village.

They have some muscle to get that done, since they are allowing those developers to collect extra taxes from visitors to the “Hall” and the hotel.

Deputy Mayor Fonda Williams is hopeful we will see hotel construction this spring.