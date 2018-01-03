Massillon Plans to Reopen Closed NE Fire Station

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – With more medical emergency calls coming in from the northeast side of Massillon, the city plans to reopen Fire Station Number 3 sometime in the next year or so.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry in a State of the City Address to city council Tuesday night says their preliminary information indicates they may have a $4.3 million carryover from last year.

This, after exiting from Fiscal Emergency in April.

The fire station in the 900 block of Wales Road NE has been closed since 2012 due to black mold and peeling asbestos tiles in the building.

It’s a $600,000 to $800,000 project.